International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $492,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.107 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

