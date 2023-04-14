International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

