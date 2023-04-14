International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

