International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($17.34) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

