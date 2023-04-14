Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $266.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.28. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.59.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

