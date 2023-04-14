iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

