iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after acquiring an additional 469,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IXG stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

