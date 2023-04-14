Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 135,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

