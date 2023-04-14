Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Stock Holdings Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

JSML opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

