JLB & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
GOOGL stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
