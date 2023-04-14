Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.11 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $432.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average is $167.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

