Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,104 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,307,000 after acquiring an additional 959,400 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

