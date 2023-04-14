Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,307,000 after acquiring an additional 959,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.11 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01. The firm has a market cap of $432.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.