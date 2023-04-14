Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 36.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $54.91 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.27%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.