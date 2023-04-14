Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

