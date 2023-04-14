Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $140.22 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

