Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

