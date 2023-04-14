McAdam LLC Sells 355 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,570,000 after acquiring an additional 317,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,784,000 after acquiring an additional 196,344 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.