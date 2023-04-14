McBroom & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average is $167.01. The firm has a market cap of $432.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

