Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 913 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Systrade AG bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,787,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,248,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $471.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

