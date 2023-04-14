Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.98 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 53,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 67,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.