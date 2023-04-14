MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,506 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.60 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

