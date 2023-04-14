Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4,018.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 124,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.13 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

