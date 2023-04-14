Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $166.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average is $167.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

