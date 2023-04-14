MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $172.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $328.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

