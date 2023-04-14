National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 687.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.