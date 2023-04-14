Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,493 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $301.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

