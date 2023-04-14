Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,432 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

