Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 263,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

