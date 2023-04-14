Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,329 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

