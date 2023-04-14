Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

