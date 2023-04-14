Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EME opened at $155.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.