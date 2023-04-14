Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

