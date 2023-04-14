Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

