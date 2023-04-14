Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

