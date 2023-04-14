Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 625 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 505,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $142.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

