Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 8,292 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

