Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 8,518 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.09. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

