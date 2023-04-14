Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 96,501 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.