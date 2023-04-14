Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

