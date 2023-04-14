Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 33,649 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in F5 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5 stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,813 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

