Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Activity

Xylem Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

