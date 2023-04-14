Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,461,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 178,781 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

CHKP stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $145.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.