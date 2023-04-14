Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.57 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Diodes by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Stock Performance
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.
Insider Activity
In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diodes (DIOD)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.