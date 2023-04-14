Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.57 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Diodes by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Stories

