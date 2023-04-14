Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.88 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 570.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

