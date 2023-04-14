Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

