Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.64 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ST opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

