Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.88 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

