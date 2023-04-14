Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,592 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $95.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

