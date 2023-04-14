Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.10 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

